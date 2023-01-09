[THINK ENGLISH] 격리시설서 도망친 중국인, 서울시내 호텔에서 검거

코로나 19 양성 확진 받은 후 인천에 위치한 정부운영 격리 시설로부터 화요일 저녁 도망친 중국인 남성이 목요일 다시 같은 시설로 호송되고 있다. 경찰은 용의자를 서울 시내 한 호텔에서 붙잡았다. [연합뉴스]

A 41-year-old Chinese man who escaped quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus at Incheon International Airport was nabbed at a hotel in downtown Seoul on Thursday afternoon.

격리시설서 도망친 중국인, 서울시내 호텔에서 검거







quarantine: 검역, 격리

downtown: 시내, 도심

인천국제공항에서 코로나 양성 확진을 받은 후 격리 중 도주한 41세 중국인 남성이 목요일 오후 서울 시내 한 호텔에서 붙잡혔다.

Local police did not disclose why he bolted or even his reason for coming to Korea, but said the suspect visited Korea five times in the past. Yonhap reported that the man told customs officials at the airport he was here for medical purposes.



bolt: 재빨리 달아나다, 전광, 나사

disclose: 밝히다, 폭로하다

suspect: 용의자, 의심하다

경찰은 도주 이유나 방문 목적에 대해서는 밝히지 않았지만 그가 과거에 한국을 다섯 차례 왔었다고 전했다. 연합뉴스는 이 남성이 공항에 있는 관세청 직원에게 방문 이유를 의료 목적이라고 밝혔다고 보도했다.

Police escorted the man back to the staterun quarantine facility in Incheon from which he escaped on Tuesday night and pledged to investigate him once he completes his week-long mandatory isolation period.

escort: 호위하다, 호위대, 호송하다

state-run: 국가가 운영하는

pledge: 맹세, 약속하다, 보증

경찰은 중국인 남성을 화요일 저녁 도주했던 인천에 위치한 동일한 정부 운영 방역 시설로 호송했다. 경찰은 일주일간의 의무 격리가 끝나는 대로 중국인 남성을 수사할 계획이다.

If charged with violating Korea’s Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, he could face up to a year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,900), deportation and restrictions on future entry into the country.

deport: 강제 추방하다



감염병예방법을 위반한 것으로 결론날 경우 그는 1년 이하 징역 또는 1000만원 이하의 벌금 , 강제추방, 그리고 앞으로의 재입국에 제한을 받을 수 있다.

Police said the man arrived at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday for short-term travel. During a compulsory PCR test for the coronavirus at the airport, he tested positive and was sent to an isolation facility on a chartered bus.

compulsory: 강제적인, 의무적인

chartered: 전세 낸, 공인된

경찰에 따르면 남성은 단기 여행 비자로 인천국제공항으로 입국했으며 공항에 있는 의무 코로나 PCR 검사로 양성 판정을 받았다. 그는 전세 버스를 타고 격리 시설로 이동했다.

CCTV footage retrieved from the facility shows the man getting off the bus six minutes after it parked outside the facility and bolting away. The last time he was caught on camera was moving toward a supermarket 300 meters (328 yards) away from the facility. Police believe he took a taxi from there straight to Seoul.

retrieve: 회수하다, 되찾다

격리 시설에 설치된 CCTV 영상에는 이 남성이 버스 도착 6분 후 차에서 내려 바로 도주하는 모습이 보였다. 그가 영상에 포착된 마지막은 시설로부터 300미터 떨어진 슈퍼마켓을 향해 걸어가는 모습이었다. 경찰은 슈퍼마켓 앞에서 그가 택시를 타고 서울로 이동한 것으로 추측했다.

The escape made front-page headlines this week. Officials from the office of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Han personally called the police chief earlier Thursday to urge him to find the fugitive as quickly as possible.

personally: 직접, 개인적으로

fugitive: 도망자, 탈주범



그의 도주는 이번 주 내내 신문 1면을 장식했고 한덕수 국무총리는 목요일(1월 5일) 경찰청장에게 직접 전화를 걸어 도주자를 최대한 빨리 검거하라고 재촉했다.

The suspect is among 239 short-term travelers from China who tested positive at Incheon International Airport between Monday and Wednesday as new Covid restrictions on Chinese arrivals went into effect.

restriction: 제약, 제한

이 남성은 입국하는 중국인에게 새로운 코로나 방침이 적용되면서 지난 월요일부터 수요일 사이 단기 여행비자로 인천국제공항에 입국한 중국인 코로나 확진자 239명 중 하나다.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced Thursday that among 327 short-term Chinese travelers who were tested at the airport on Wednesday, 103 people, or about 31.5 percent, turned out positive – higher than Monday’s positive rate of 20 percent and Tuesday’s 26 percent.

short-term: 임시의, 단기

positive: 양성인, 긍정적인

질병청은 수요일 공항에서 검사를 받은 단기 비자 입국 중국인 327명 중 31.5%에 달하는 103명이 양성 확진을 받았다고 목요일 밝혔다. 이는 월요일의 20%, 그리고 화요일 26% 보다 높은 수치다.

Health officials said they expect fewer Covid patients from China to fly in from Thursday now that they have to submit negative Covid test results before boarding flights.

submit: 제출하다

보건의료 관계자는 탑승 전 음성 확인서를 의무적으로 제출토록 한 목요일 이후에야 중국에서 오는 코로나 확진자 수가 줄어들 것으로 예상했다.