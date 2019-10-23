1 읽는 중

Big Hit Turns Down Daegu's 'BTS Street Creation Project'

Photo from BTS official Facebook

Photo from BTS official Facebook

The 'BTS Street Creation Project' that Daegu was pursuing was cancelled due to the opposition of BigHit Entertainment.

The hometown of Suga and V wanted to create a BTS-themed street

Daegu is the hometown of BTS members Suga and V. The city wished to create a 'BTS Street' project where these two grew up.

However the office of Daegu has revealed that the project was shut down due to BigHit's opposition.

It seems that Daegu hoped to gain more tourists through this project. In fact, some international fans are known to visit Daegu, especially the areas Suga and V grew up in.

The Northern Daegu office was planning on a themed street on the outskirts of Daegu Health University, around the area Suga was born and raised. Sidewalks, outer walls, and benches were to be made with a matching BTS-theme. The Western office planned their street around V, and had a plan to remodel the daycare center he used to go to into a 'V themed-area', and make the street from the center to his high school. They even met up with the members' parents who are currently living in Daegu.

However, BigHit Entertainment was negative towards the plan. They have been known to have opposed similar projects in other areas too. All the members of BTS come from different areas of South Korea, and none of them are from the capital city Seoul. Therefore, it is an appealing idea for their hometowns to use BTS to promote their cities and gain tourists.

BigHit believes these projects should not take place focusing on certain members. An official at the Daegu office announced "We had to shut down the project because BTS' company were against themed streets based on particular members. We have unfortunately given up on the project because it is impossible to go through with without the company's permission.

ARMYs agree this was the right choice, since the streets would focus only on certain members, and if any additional problems occurred during the projects, it would have a negative impact on the image of BTS.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

