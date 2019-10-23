1 읽는 중

Big Hit Taking Action Against Violation of BTS' Rights

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Facebook

The Korean Intellectual Property Office are to take action against the violation of portrait and trademark rights of Korean K-pop idols such as BTS.

They are going to crack down on sales at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium concert

They announced on the 23rd that they are going to crack down on the sale of counterfeit BTS-related products with BigHit Entertainment around Jamsil Olympic Stadium, where BTS' concert will be held on the 26th, 27th. and 29th. BigHit Entertainment will also be informing fans through their official website to refrain from buying fake merchandise, and making them aware of the joint crackdown.

According to the Korean Intellectual Property Office, the market of idol-related merchandise grows with K-pop's growing popularity. However, the problem of fake merchandise that are being manufactured and distributed in large quantities is becoming a serious problem.

In fact, areas near BTS concert halls and nearby subway stations were packed with people selling and buying merchandise last year, and most of the products were not genuine, but counterfeit ones.

Photo by the Korean Intellectual Property Office

Based on a tip-off from BigHit, the Korean Intellectual Property Office previously cracked down on four wholesalers who had distributed counterfeit BTS goods online and offline, criminalizing the people involved, and confiscating large quantities of stationery, clothing, miscellaneous goods and accessories. They are currently suspected of putting official BTS trademarks on these items to disguise them as genuine merchandise.

Park Won-joo, the head of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, said "BTS is the representative cultural icon of Korea. If counterfeit products related to them are widely distributed, this will have a negative impact on the reputation on trademarks and the artists, as well as on the national image. We must work to swiftly protect knowledge assets such as trademarks and designs, for the continuing growth of K-pop, including BTS."

To ARMYs out there planning on going to future BTS concerts, we hope you become aware of this problem and be cautious to avoid unofficial, illegal merchandise!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

