IU's Instagram Brings Tears To Fans' Eyes

IU uploaded an Instagram update celebrating the 4th year of her album Chat-Shire.

She cherishes the memory of her album, and her best friend

"My precious Chat-Shire

Congratulations on your 4th year anniversary"

Fans are tearful because she uploaded photos of herself with Sulli's drawing.

"Self portrait"

Sulli uploaded this drawing on her personal Instagram account that she used for her drawings.

After finishing her work on Red Queen - one of the songs in Chat-Shire - IU visited Sulli's home, where she saw this drawing. It was the image IU had thought of for Red Queen, so she decided to include it in her actual album.

Fans are thinking this is IU's way of remembering her best friend.

We hope you are well IU, and congratulations on the 4th year of Chat-Shire.

