1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JEONG DONG HWAN Reveals Why He Agreed to Appear In HOTEL DEL LUNA (feat. IU)

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The famous Korean actor Jeong Dong Hwan reveals the story of how he decided to make a special appearance in the tvN drama Hotel Del Luna.

There's a reason behind why IU is constantly praised by staff and fellow celebrities

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

One day when Dong Hwan was really busy because he had so many shows going on

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The drama director came to the theater to find Dong Hwan

Photo from online community

Photo from online community


He started a lengthy explanation in order to cast Dong Hwan

Photo from online community

Photo from online community


Dong Hwan put everything aside and decided to appear in the drama 'for IU'

Basically this famous and busy actor put aside everything on his schedule and heartily agreed to appear on Hotel Del Luna as the supporting role of hotel manager. He says it was because he heard IU was going to be the main character.

What's the story behind this swift decision?

Jeong Dong Hwan and IU previously appeared together in the KBS drama The Great King Sejong, as father and daughter. This was IU's first time acting as the main character.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Dong Hwan supported IU

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

as both a teacher and sometimes a warm father

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

IU sends her gratitude frequently

Dong Hwan revealed that they are still in contact even though The Great King Sejong ended in 2013, because IU frequently sent messages and gifts of gratitude during the holidays, leading to an ongoing relationship.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

To repay, he always invites her to his performances

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

They constantly communicate through the theater

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

However, Dong Hwan usually performs in profound plays

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Yet IU contemplates on these too

He revealed a message sent by IU, after watching his show.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

'A report(?) disguised as a Kakaotalk message'

The message says:

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I am going home now after a long talk with my manager while having dinner! I was really into those things lately - the meaning and meaninglessness of life, what I wait for as I live everyday, and sometimes I feel as though living is simply passing time by. It is a true relief that I was able to see your play during these times. The passage that the bundle Lucky carried around carried sand in it made me feel empty, sad, and scared. It was a sad piece that gave me the chills. Thank you. You were really fabulous today like always. My father is the best!! :)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Mina: She really wrote a lot

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

She even interprets the piece with great perception

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Dong Hwan: Her level of insight and perception is hard to find in people her age

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

(I thought) 'I shall become a grain of wheat if IU is the main character'

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

His words show his affection and trust towards IU.

The heartwarming story touched the audience, while once again proving why IU has such a great image among fellow celebrities.

She truly cares for the people around her, even behind the camera. Their real relationship is very moving, which is probably why their touching interaction in the drama brought tears to many people too.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
SULLI's Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend CHOIZA Says Heartbreaking Farewell

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT