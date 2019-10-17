JEONG DONG HWAN Reveals Why He Agreed to Appear In HOTEL DEL LUNA (feat. IU)

The famous Korean actor Jeong Dong Hwan reveals the story of how he decided to make a special appearance in the tvN drama Hotel Del Luna.

There's a reason behind why IU is constantly praised by staff and fellow celebrities

One day when Dong Hwan was really busy because he had so many shows going on

The drama director came to the theater to find Dong Hwan



He started a lengthy explanation in order to cast Dong Hwan



Dong Hwan put everything aside and decided to appear in the drama 'for IU'

Basically this famous and busy actor put aside everything on his schedule and heartily agreed to appear on Hotel Del Luna as the supporting role of hotel manager. He says it was because he heard IU was going to be the main character.

What's the story behind this swift decision?

Jeong Dong Hwan and IU previously appeared together in the KBS drama The Great King Sejong, as father and daughter. This was IU's first time acting as the main character.

Dong Hwan supported IU



as both a teacher and sometimes a warm father



IU sends her gratitude frequently

Dong Hwan revealed that they are still in contact even though The Great King Sejong ended in 2013, because IU frequently sent messages and gifts of gratitude during the holidays, leading to an ongoing relationship.

To repay, he always invites her to his performances



They constantly communicate through the theater



However, Dong Hwan usually performs in profound plays



Yet IU contemplates on these too

He revealed a message sent by IU, after watching his show.

'A report(?) disguised as a Kakaotalk message'

The message says:

I am going home now after a long talk with my manager while having dinner! I was really into those things lately - the meaning and meaninglessness of life, what I wait for as I live everyday, and sometimes I feel as though living is simply passing time by. It is a true relief that I was able to see your play during these times. The passage that the bundle Lucky carried around carried sand in it made me feel empty, sad, and scared. It was a sad piece that gave me the chills. Thank you. You were really fabulous today like always. My father is the best!! :)

Mina: She really wrote a lot



She even interprets the piece with great perception

Dong Hwan: Her level of insight and perception is hard to find in people her age

(I thought) 'I shall become a grain of wheat if IU is the main character'

His words show his affection and trust towards IU.

The heartwarming story touched the audience, while once again proving why IU has such a great image among fellow celebrities.

She truly cares for the people around her, even behind the camera. Their real relationship is very moving, which is probably why their touching interaction in the drama brought tears to many people too.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

SULLI's Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend CHOIZA Says Heartbreaking Farewell