사회

BTS Dominates Twitter 'Trending' in South Korea

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

K-ARMYs have once again dominated Twitter's Korea trends with BTS!

Jin's vocal skills are noticed after his performance of 'Epiphany' at the SA concert

Epiphany. Jin's solo in the album LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer' reached #1 in the iTunes 'K-pop' and 'All Genres' charts in Saudi Arabia. It clearly shows the impact BTS' concert had on the country. Well done, guys!

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Jin is especially being noticed for his awesome vocals that he showed at the Saudi Arabia concert.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

His real name #KimSeokJin and #SilverVoiceSeokjin are also trending.

Check out these videos that show why these hashtags are trending:

Epiphany really brings out Jin's beautiful voice and skillful vocals.

We hope he sees the trending hashtags too so he can be proud of the well-deserved praise he is receiving from all around the world!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Moreover, on the 12th - the day of the Saudi Arabia concert, #JIN_VOICE trended 9th in Saudi Arabia, while 'BTS' was the most used word on Snapchat.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Astonishing Reason Behind V Copycatting Other BTS Members

