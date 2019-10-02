1 읽는 중

NCTzens Turn Their Anger Towards Stylists Into A Fashion Competition

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Everyone knows how talented, good-looking, and down-to-earth NCT is. They're like the bible of idols. They can dance, rap, sing, and even write their own music. But when it comes to their outfits, I'm sorry but they really have a problem(Not blaming the members, just the stylist).

NCT's outfits have always been a major issue among fans...

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Maybe it's just me because I'm not exactly an expert in fashion, but all of these outfits are...should I say...exotic?

An online community site for NCTzens decided to turn their anger towards the stylist into a fashion contest and make the best out of it. The rules are simple: Dress like NCT with your own clothes.

And here are some of the contestants!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

From what I gathered from these photos, NCT fashion requires the following things. An oversize dad suit worn wrong matched with training pants, a belt, and some weird kitsch accessories. And I must say, they really got NCT's fashion style on point!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

