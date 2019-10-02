1 읽는 중

SUPER M Finally Releases 'Jopping' MV Teaser!!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter(@superm)

The music video teaser for SuperM's Jopping was released on September 29th via the SMTOWN official Youtube channel.

Only 2 days left until SuperM's debut!

SuperM is a newly debuting group launched by SM Entertainment and consists of popular members from its boy groups EXO, SHINee, and NCT.

The newly released teaser contains short clips of cool scenes such as EXO member Kai leaning off a flying helicopter, or NCT members Ten and Lucas on top of a tank. The huge scale of money and effort put into SuperM's debut is obvious, and the teaser has therefore raised the excitement and expectations of K-pop fans. It looks like SuperM's nickname as the 'K-pop avengers' has been proved accurate.

While there were certain concerns that already-existing group members were coming together to debut in a whole new group, this teaser seems to have shown SM's determination towards SuperM's success. Fans are now eagerly waiting for SuperM's near debut on October 4th.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for their 1st mini album SuperM and exclusive merchandises are currently available through their official website.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

