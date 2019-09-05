1 읽는 중

BREAKING: F(x) LUNA and AMBER Leaves SM, VICTORIA Might Too

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

SM Entertainment released an official statement explaining that Amber and Luna's contracts have expired and the two former F(x) members will be leaving the agency, according to SPOTV News.

Is this the official end of F(x)?

SM stated that "Crystal's contract has not expired, so she will continue to pursue acting under the guidance of SM." As for Victoria, they are "currently discussing a new contract which will allow them to continue working with the agency."

Sulli, who left the group in 2015, remained a member of SM Entertainment regardless. But the other four members seem to be considering different approaches.

4 days prior to the official statement, Amber had already made an Instagram post declaring her separation from SM. The post read:

"Hi Everyone,  
I would like to announce my contract with SM Entertainment has ended today and I have decided to part ways with the company. From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who believed in me and have been so patient with me all these years. I can’t wait to show you what’s in store in this next chapter of my career. Again and always, THANK YOU."

When there was no mention of any F(x) member in this farewell post, fans started questioning whether there was bad blood that contributed to her and Luna's decision to leave. However, Amber quickly shut down the rumors by posting a friendly photo with Crystal, the only member that is remaining with SM for certain at the moment.

Today, Amber posted once again, honoring the group's 10 year anniversary. The picture featured all five original members of F(x), triggering nostalgia among the fans.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

