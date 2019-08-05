1 읽는 중

These GIFs Show You What It's Like to be an Idol Makeup Artist

Photo from online community

Imagine that there is a job where you are obligated to see your bias every single day. Now imagine that your job is to see their faces up close. Hard to imagine that it's a real job, but this is what makeup artists have to do on a daily basis.

I think I just found the perfect job

These are some GIFs of makeup artists retouching idols' makeup to help them shine brightly on stage.

If you were a makeup artist, do you think you'd be able to contain your excitement when you are literally standing right next to them? If it was me, I wouldn't even get paid!

Nah, come to think of it, it would actually be great to get paid for meeting my bias. If that's not the perfect-est job in the world, I don't know what is!

