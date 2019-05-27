1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why JIMIN Couldn't Finish the Song Before Getting Emotional

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

JIMIN cried both days in their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Brazil Sao Paulo concert.

Just watching the video will bring you tears

On the first day, as he was singing The Truth Untold, he seemed as if he was struggling to sing on his own as he lifted his microphone up high. When the ARMYs took the signal and sang along, JIMIN suddenly dropped down to the ground and covered his face with his hands. JUNGKOOK even had to help him out finishing the song for him. This emotional moment got ARMYs worried for his health and condition.

The next day, JIMIN and also JUNGKOOK was seen crying again during Mikrocosmos.

Then later JIMIN addressed worrying ARMYs about why he cried during the concert.

He said "I really wanted to say this to everyone. Until yesterday, I was feeling ill which is a rare thing to happen to me. But that was okay because I just had to do what I really love. And the real reason I cried was because you guys sang for me and that touched my heart and it was like a gift for me. Thank you so much and I will never forget your support and love."

As the crowd chanted his name, he added "I'm fine now. I love you everyone!" to reassure his fans.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
TXT's First Overseas Showcase Is A Grand Success!! 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT