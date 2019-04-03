1 읽는 중

BTS's J-HOPE Promotes Friendship With JUNG HAE IN

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

BTS's J-Hope and Korean actor Jung Hae In's friendship was recently revealed.

This is so nice

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On a florist's instagram account, a photo of a bouquet of flowers was uploaded.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In the photo is a bunch of colorful flowers that give the impression of spring. What drew even more attention than the flowers itself was what it says on the ribbon attached to the bouquet. It reads, "I'm the only one without a ticket to Hae In hyung's fan meeting event" "Fighting BTS Hobi".

The flowers are from BTS's J-Hope to Jung Hae In for the actor's fan meeting event that was held on March 30 in celebration of his birthday.

Despite his hectic schedule as a member of the hottest boy band in the world, J-Hope showed off sincerity in friendship with the "hyung" who is 6 years older than himself.

Fans reacted, "This is one friendship goal" "I didn't know they were friends" "I want to get flowers from J-Hope too!" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

