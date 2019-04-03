BTS's J-HOPE Promotes Friendship With JUNG HAE IN

BTS's J-Hope and Korean actor Jung Hae In's friendship was recently revealed.

On a florist's instagram account, a photo of a bouquet of flowers was uploaded.

In the photo is a bunch of colorful flowers that give the impression of spring. What drew even more attention than the flowers itself was what it says on the ribbon attached to the bouquet. It reads, "I'm the only one without a ticket to Hae In hyung's fan meeting event" "Fighting BTS Hobi".

The flowers are from BTS's J-Hope to Jung Hae In for the actor's fan meeting event that was held on March 30 in celebration of his birthday.

Despite his hectic schedule as a member of the hottest boy band in the world, J-Hope showed off sincerity in friendship with the "hyung" who is 6 years older than himself.

Fans reacted, "This is one friendship goal" "I didn't know they were friends" "I want to get flowers from J-Hope too!" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

