V Captivates JANET JACKSON'S Fans In Photo With Her

A meeting of BTS and Janet Jackson, an American pop star as known as late Michael Jackson's little sister has taken place at 2018 MAMA and became a talk of the town.

They were like, "Who is the red hair guy? I wanna date him!"

Janet Jackson uploaded a photo that she took with the whole group on her Instagram. What garnered more attention was that she used a purple heart in the caption, which is deemed to be a symbol for ARMY.

The meeting of the world stars made the headlines of major media such as VOGUE, Entertainment Tonight, and Billboard.

Among all, V is who has elicited substantial attention from overseas fans.

In the comment section, it is not hard to find comments mentioning V such as "Who is the guy in red hair?" "I'm not into K-pop but who is that guy in red hair?" "He is beautiful" and more.

As a response, ARMYs started giving explanations on who V is, being passionate about informing Janet Jackson's fans of their favorite idol since her fans are unlikely to know much about who the man is.

Not only in the states, but also in Korea, a lot of people looked BTS and Janet Jackson up on Korean portal sites, making the celebrities the most searched word at that moment.

At this point, what worldwide celebrities BTS is going to meet is highly looked forward to.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

