The Model All BLACKPINK Members Post About

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Korean American Kid's Model Ella Gross showed that she shared a special friendship with the BLACKPINK members.

Who's this girl loved by all the BLACKPINK members?

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Photo from BLACKPINK Rose Instagram

Last weekend on the 24th of November BLACKPINK member Rose uploaded on her Instagram a video with a caption "with little Ella bella."

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

The video shows Ella and Rose playfully engaging in a game of target shooting at an amusement park. Ella also uploaded a video of their day out, showing a happy play day and drawing the attention of many fans.

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Last July, Ella Gross made a contract with YG affiliated label The Black Label. As same label sisters, Ella and BLACKPINK members had formed a close friendship. The members have consistently commented on Ella's Instagram with Ella doing the same on theirs.

Photo from BLACKPINK Rose Instagram

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Born in 2008 and though only eleven years old, Ella displays a maturity and femininity rare for her age, drawing the attention of many fashion brands all over the world. With distinct facial features and a small face, Ella Gross carries a unique atmosphere that allows her to stands on the same ground as any of her other fellow adult models. In addition to modeling, she has also appeared in dramas and music videos, expanding her field of activity.

Photo from Ella Gross Instagram

Many fans have commented that they wish Ella could appear in BLACKPINK's M/V's one day, going as far as to playfully say "She could even be admitted as a fifth BLACKPINK member."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

