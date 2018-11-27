1 읽는 중

Indonesia Selects EXO KAI as "Sexiest Korean Star"

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

EXO's Kai was chosen as the sexiest Korean star in Indonesia.

This visual genius can do no wrong in my eyes!

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

According to Cosmopolitan Indonesia, Kai was picked as "The Sexiest Man in Korea 2018."

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Photo from Twitter @weareoneEXO

Cosmopolitan Indonesia introduced Kai as a member of EXO currently also working as an actor, saying "K-pop star Kim Jong-in, better known by his stage name Kai, was selected as the sexiest man."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Votes for Kai came in at 19.89% out of the other ten contenders.

Lee Min Ho came in at a close second place with 18.30%, followed by Seo Kang Joon, Song Joong Ki, and Jungkook from BTS.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

It's also worth noting that even among the famous Korean Hallyu movie celebrities and actors in dramas, Kai still made it to the top of the podium.

In their recent comeback song Tempo, Kai further gained the hearts of women with his sexy, charismatic appearance and all-over attractiveness.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

