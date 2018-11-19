1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE's Final Comeback, Today!!

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

WANNA ONE is making their final comeback today with their first regular album.

Even following the album controversy, Wannables and Wanna One will stay strong!

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

Today, November 19th, at 6:00 pm, WANNA ONE's long-awaited first LP, 1¹¹=1 (POWER OF DESTINY), will finally be released, after a year and a half of project activities.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

The album will be composed of 11 new songs, including the title song, Bombaram (Spring Breeze), composed and written by iHwak and Flow Blow.

The company explained the title as containing "the DESTINY that made us, coming together as one, yearn for each other, and the POWER that makes us meet again to become one again after fighting destiny."

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

This is all after the plagiarism controversy that went on previously, following the release of their album cover art and teasers that resembled the logo and theme of the musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" by John Cameron Mitchell.

Mitchell commented in a tweet that he thinks it's fine to use the ancient myth (that it was based on) as a metaphor for a band and their fans, but he thought it disappointing that those in charge made it so blatantly without giving due attribution.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

In response, the Wanna One agency made an official statement that, in summary, stated that they did indeed base the teasers off of Plato's idea of the origin of love, and they wanted to add their own unique concept to that basis. They confirmed there were no copyright issues and they respect the interpretation and ideas of John Cameron Michell.

Despite the controversy, or maybe thanks to the controversy, the official fandom Wannables are still going strong, leaving messages on social media like "Wannables will fight for Wanna One," and "Wanna One stays forever."

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

