JIMIN Amidst the Japan Clamor- How is He Holding Up?

With all that's going on surrounding BTS, Japan, and Jimin's shirt, it's not hard to imagine that it may not be the best of times for them as of late.

All the ARMYs are worried for you, Jimin!

Many fans have also made posts, tweets, comments and other sorts of remarks telling Jimin to "cheer up" or "stay strong" and not let the Japan problem bother him.

Other people have referred to recent pictures of him, saying that he's lowering his eyes while walking, has dark circles, and also pointed out the assuring gestures of other BTS members, putting their arm around him.

However, there should not be any need to worry too much.

Still other fans have made it clear that Jimin usually has those sort of expressionless faces when he's walking around or leaving for a trip, etc. With people following you around with cameras wherever you go, it would be hard to look happy in every picture.

Recently, Jimin also uploaded a video on the official BANGTAN TV YouTube account. In the video, he says he just got done preparing for a recording, and then J-Hope and RM come in and they joke around together for a bit.

Jimin also uploaded a picture of him and J-Hope just a few days ago on Twitter.

If Jimin could upload a silly video and picture like that, he must still be okay!

Our Mochi is staying strong and still working hard. Jimin won't let this ruckus get him down!

By Bongbong and Malina voomvoomk@gmail.com