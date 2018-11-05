The Drama to Stop All Hearts: Teaser of the Long-Awaited Couple

Only yesterday, tvN released the latest teasers for drama Boyfriend where K-Stars Park Bogum and Song Hye Gyo were cast as the leading stars. Park Bogum was the MC for the latest Music Bank Tour Berlin, and Song Hye Gyo, a top-class Korean actress who received much attention for her latest piece, Descendants of the Sun (2016) along with her marriage a short while afterwards with her co-star Song Joong-ki.

My boyfriend, Park Bogum, reveals himself on a whole new level

The new drama, Boyfriend depicts a story of a girl who has got it all, yet could never choose what she truly wanted, and a boy who is a free spirit who has nothing really but a pure and innocent soul.

The teaser portrays the two characters in a drastically different light, contrasting the sun-lit, easygoing scenes of Park Bogum with the black and white filter over the solitary and forlorn clips of Song Hye Gyo.

The teaser climaxes in what is supposedly their coincidental meeting, which explodes in a splash of color at the very end when Park Bogum makes his first step towards Song Hye Gyo.

Fans wait in expectation to witness the chemistry between the new Park-Song couple, especially thinking of the relationship of these two outside of the show.

Park Bogum who attended the Song couple's wedding, expressed his congratulations saying "I wish for hyeong (big brother) and hyeongsu-nim (sister-in-law) to have a long and happy life together."

Many fans express their curiosity at whether there will be a kiss scene between Park Bogum and his hyeongsu-nim (sister-in-law), thinking back to the last time Park attempted a kiss scene during the filming of Love in the Moonlight (2016) where he is remembered to have shyly confessed that "I'm not very good at it," at the explosive response of his fans.

The two stars' transformation at their comeback after two years have also been a highly popular subject of discussion, especially since Park's long shaggy hair and Song's sexy short cut seem to highlight an apparent contrast in the difference of their personalities.

Boyfriend, scheduled for its first airing on the 28th of this month continues to hold the attention of K-star fans all over the globe as they wait in breathless expectation for the most-awaited K-drama of the year.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

