'Comeback War'... TWICE, RED VELVET, EXO, WANNAONE Compete

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The K-pop scene is expected to be full of comebacks from popular boy groups and girl groups. Not only Exo and Wanna One, but also Twice and Red Velvet are anticipated to come back with new albums.

K-pop scene is going to be intense in November

On the 11th, JYP entertainment clarified that it has been settled that Twice is making their comeback on the 5th of November. The music video for the title song of their new album has already been filmed.

This year Twice has proved their solid domestic popularity with What is love and Dance the night away. They also released their first album in Japan and topped the Oricon Chart with a song called BDZ and is still on a roll.

SM Entertainment also revealed that Red Velvet is planning to make a comeback but did not mention precisely when.

On August, Red Velvet has gotten a lot of love with a song called Power Up off of their album Summer Magic, demonstrating their lively and energetic vibe. Therefore, Red Velvet is likely to heat up the K-pop fans once more.

Photo from 일간스포츠

Meanwhile, Exo and Wanna One joined the upcoming competition in November.
Exo is coming back with their 5th album on November 2nd. Don't Mess up my Tempo is the name of the album, and the visual for the title song has been shot.

What makes it more special is that Ray, a Chinese member, also worked on the Chinese version of the title song and the music video so the fans will be able to see the nine members altogether.

All four albums of Exo's have recorded sales of 1 million albums so far, making them a "quadruple million seller." Whether Exo will be able to make another record with the new album is what people are paying attention to.

Wanna One is also preparing their last album. The boy band is currently working on their new album that is planned to release on November 19th.

Their new album is going to be the last one since the group is facing their end on this upcoming December 31st. According to the persons concerned with the boy band, the release date is going to be November 19th or 20th, while the title song is already chosen and a form of the album is being discussed.

Wanna One, the group that was organized via Mnet's Produce 101 season 2, made their debut on August of 2017 and made multiple hits.

It is highly likely that K pop fans will keep their eyes on the album to see what kind of album it is going to be since the boy band is disbanding at the end of this year.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

