1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Honestly, My Wife Is So Pretty" SONG JOONG KI Expresses His Profound Love for SONG HYE KYO

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Photo from &#39;Descendants of the Sun&#39; Screenshot

Photo from &#39;Descendants of the Sun&#39; Screenshot

Song Joong Ki expressed his aspect as a romantist towards his wife, Song Hye Kyo.

Aww, I love this couple so so much!

Song revealed his thoughts about dating and marriage at an interview done with Esquire. He said, "I do not think dating has ended (with marriage). As a matter of fact, my personality is close to a realist, but when it comes to subjects like this, I think I've been keeping fantasies."

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

"There's something I heard when I was drinking with a hyung I admire. He said it's like a destiny to meet a wife that you can love forever. I believe the best thing a man can do is to love his girl," he continued, as he expressed his values about love.

He further added, "Being rich, and attaining honor might as well be important, but I think the most manly thing that a man can do, is to love his girl beautifully, in an unchanging way till the end."

Photo from Blossom Entertainment

Photo from Blossom Entertainment

He went on to expressing his profound affection for Song Hye Kyo, saying, "I believe that I'm still dating. I don't consider marriage as the end of dating. And honestly, my wife is so pretty, you know."

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Meanwhile, he also talked about his upcoming drama tvN's Asdal Chronicles. Song, who says he's concentrating on working out, explained, "I'll start shooting in about a month and I've got a lot of scenes in which I have to reveal my body. It's a part necessary for the character considering the script. I'm also training for horse-riding and martial arts."

Asdal Chronicles which features Song, along with Kim Jiwon, and Jang Dong-gun, is expected to air during the first half of next year.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT