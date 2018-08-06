1 읽는 중

By Who and How EXO-Ls Started to be Called "ERI"?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Congratulations on the 4th anniversary of EXO-Ls ♥♥

It was the 5th anniversary of EXO-L on August 5. EXO-L was officially established back in 2014.

EXO-Ls, who are very loved by EXO members have their special nickname "Eri".

You might already be aware that EXO-L is an abbreviation of EXO-LOVE. But who, and how did EXO-Ls start to be called, Eri?

EXO-L's initial byname was Excel. But Baekhyun said, "It sounds too solid and I don't like our precious fans being called by the name of document processing program like MS Office Excel."

Baekhyun who wanted his fans to be called something cute and adorable created a nickname by himself.

"EXO-L to EXO Eri to Eri."

It's simple yet, very special to fans because Baekhyun involved himself in the name creation.

And differing by the nationality, Korean fans can be called "Eri", Japanese fans can be "Japan+Eri=Jeri", Chinese fans can be "China+Eri=Cheri", and American fans can be "America+Eri=Meri".

What are your nicknames?

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

