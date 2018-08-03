BTS Practiced With Full-Throated Voice Before They Are on the Stage

Since 2017, BTS is making 2018 their year. However, behind the success, they had endless practice even at the moment they are waiting for the stage.

Touching stories behind the BTS's success

According to the BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS posted a video of the BTS preparing for the upcoming Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) and the Ellen Show stage in May. For the perfect live stage, BTS constantly practiced the practice they had done for tens of thousands of times.

At that time, BTS and staffs were worried about the copper line could break because BBMA and the Ellen show stages were smaller than the concert and domestic music show program stages that BTS used to perform. Because of this reason, the BTS had endless practice and thoroughly planned the choreography for the small stage. With the BTS’s desperate efforts, they successfully completed the stage.

In the video, according to the choreographer’s guide, BTS was dancing the Fake Love with the perfect choreography. Particularly, Jimin showed a sharp high note singing performance which reminded viewers watching an actual stage. Also, J-Hope and V perfectly made rap and choreography with pinpoint accuracy of a sense of rhythm.

In order to do deal with tight schedules, BTS don't have enough time to eat meals so they always had to eat Hotdogs instead and saved the time for the practice.

Even while they were impatiently waiting for the Ellen show and BBMA stage, J-Hope and Jimin practiced for the performance and Jungkook practiced his vocal parts.

The fans sent applause to BTS and said “It seems like there is a lot of efforts behind the BTS’s success” “I was immersed in BTS’s stage video and it seemed like I was watching their real live stage!”

BTS is now on a short break and will be come back on August 24th with their repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER which includes seven new songs.

This album is the last series of LOVE YOURSELF and describe the boys taking off the mask and face their true self.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com