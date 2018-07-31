Why Are Some Wannables Against WANNA ONE's Extension?

While it was recently reported that Wanna One has started discussing about extending their contract, some Wannables are expressing their objection to extension of the team.

Do you think Wanna One should extend their promotion period or not?

Especially, a post uploaded on a Korean online community, entitled, I'm a Wannable, these are the four reasons I oppose the extension, is getting a lot of agreements from other Wannables.

Here are the reasons the writer pointed out:

1. The profit system that only benefits CJ

Wanna One members take ridiculously low portion compared to other groups.

2. Even if they extend, their time will still be limited

Most of the members are young and they accumulated various experiences under Wanna One's success. Based on this, I hope they come out as a group that's properly produced and managed, instead of consumed. I believe all member of Wanna One have enough potentials. Most of them made great improvement during Wanna One promotion. Even if they extend, it would be six months? One year? I believe it's better to debut as a new team as soon as possible. The longer Wanna One promotion continues, the more likely that the members' lives as an idol ends right here.

3. The combination of mad individual fandoms

I have so much to say but won't say them all. Experiencing all sorts trolls and akgae fans(fans who only stan their bias and dislike all the rest), I was mentally so stressed throughout the last one year. This is the reason why I'm not watching, and will never watch Produce 48. This is not something a normal person can handle. It's only a matter of time for sensible fans to have a mental breakdown in this fandom.

4. Hectic promotion period

CJ is running a factory in order to extract the most profit during the limited promotion time. No matter how young the members are, there are limitations and their health will be ruined. Even if fans love updates on their idols, there's no fan who wants to see comebacks and tours to the extent of their idol suffering.

Under this post, many fellow Wannables are writing similar opinions:

-It's only light fans who want extension. Real fans don't want it. It's not like the members are going to work as entertainers for one or two years. They have to prepare for their future. We've suffered enough from the fandom. Everyone will be exhausted if they extend. New groups have to be settled when the fans are still powerful.

-If they extend, it will be good only for a short time. But it's obvious that they'll be overworked for that short period, just like now. And how about the emptiness we'd feel after the extension has ended? I think it's important to just debut at their original agencies and quickly get settled.

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com