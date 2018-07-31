1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why Are Some Wannables Against WANNA ONE's Extension?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Wanna One&#39;s Twitter

Photo from Wanna One&#39;s Twitter

While it was recently reported that Wanna One has started discussing about extending their contract, some Wannables are expressing their objection to extension of the team.

Do you think Wanna One should extend their promotion period or not?

Photo from Wanna One&#39;s Twitter

Photo from Wanna One&#39;s Twitter

Especially, a post uploaded on a Korean online community, entitled, I'm a Wannable, these are the four reasons I oppose the extension, is getting a lot of agreements from other Wannables.

Here are the reasons the writer pointed out:

1. The profit system that only benefits CJ
Wanna One members take ridiculously low portion compared to other groups.

2. Even if they extend, their time will still be limited
Most of the members are young and they accumulated various experiences under Wanna One's success. Based on this, I hope they come out as a group that's properly produced and managed, instead of consumed. I believe all member of Wanna One have enough potentials. Most of them made great improvement during Wanna One promotion. Even if they extend, it would be six months? One year? I believe it's better to debut as a new team as soon as possible. The longer Wanna One promotion continues, the more likely that the members' lives as an idol ends right here.

3. The combination of mad individual fandoms
I have so much to say but won't say them all. Experiencing all sorts trolls and akgae fans(fans who only stan their bias and dislike all the rest), I was mentally so stressed throughout the last one year. This is the reason why I'm not watching, and will never watch Produce 48. This is not something a normal person can handle. It's only a matter of time for sensible fans to have a mental breakdown in this fandom.

4. Hectic promotion period
CJ is running a factory in order to extract the most profit during the limited promotion time. No matter how young the members are, there are limitations and their health will be ruined. Even if fans love updates on their idols, there's no fan who wants to see comebacks and tours to the extent of their idol suffering.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Under this post, many fellow Wannables are writing similar opinions:

-It's only light fans who want extension. Real fans don't want it. It's not like the members are going to work as entertainers for one or two years. They have to prepare for their future. We've suffered enough from the fandom. Everyone will be exhausted if they extend. New groups have to be settled when the fans are still powerful.

-If they extend, it will be good only for a short time. But it's obvious that they'll be overworked for that short period, just like now. And how about the emptiness we'd feel after the extension has ended? I think it's important to just debut at their original agencies and quickly get settled.

By Gothesun and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT