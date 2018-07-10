1 읽는 중

사회

SONG HYE KYO Signals a Comeback with a Drama "Boyfriend"…Starring with PARK BO GUM

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Actress Song Hye Kyo(36) and actor Park Bo Gum(25) are starring in a drama Boyfriend, set to air later this year.

It's their comeback after a bit of time!

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

The production company 'Born Factory' announced on July 9 "Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum are starring together as the leading characters of Boyfriend, a pre-production drama aiming to broadcast in the latter half of this year."

Boyfriend depicts a heart-wrenching romance between a daughter of a prominent politician Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo) who has never been able to truly lead a life of her own. She is forced into an unhappy marriage with the heir to a wealthy conglomerate at a young age and eventually ends up getting divorced. And later she meets an ordinary and innocent guy Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum) who finds joy in the simplest things.

Photo from KBS Screenshot

Photo from KBS Screenshot

The news of the actress and actor's confirmation on starring in the drama has gone viral as it is their comeback after a moment of interregnal.

Song Hye Kyo is coming back from the wedding with Song Joong Ki, the co-star of Descendants of the Sun and Park Bo Gum is coming back from his two-year break since Love in the Moonlight. Additionally, Park Bo Gum and Song Joong Ki have an old acquaintance as they are both affiliated in the same agency 'Blossom Entertainment'.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Most of all, the drama is highly anticipated with the focus on how Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Gum will act out in the drama despite 11 years of age difference.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

