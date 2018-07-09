1 읽는 중

Touching Stories Behind SUPER JUNIOR's Fluent Tagalog At Their World Tour Concert in Manila

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @superjunior

Photo from Instagram @superjunior

They are putting so much effort in each concerts!!

Super Junior on last month 30th held SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR "SUPER SHOW 7" at Mall of Asia in Manila first in five years, and many of the local fans have gathered to see their performance.

Photo from Instagram @superjunior

Photo from Instagram @superjunior

But surprisingly, they spoke Tagalog during the concert, not Korean nor English.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

As they began the concert with Black Suit and Mamacita, they've started their talk at around 17 min by shouting "PHILIPPINES~". Leeteuk spoke in Korean "You have an immense scream. But we'll first start with the greetings. We are SUPER JUNIOR!"

And until then, the interpreter translated their words to the fans.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Soon, Shindong grabbed the mic and spoke Tagalog. And the mic was passed onto the other members sequentially. Members started to read out the greetings they've prepared in Tagalog, while few of them memorized the content.

Eunhyuk after finishing up his Tagalog greeting spoke in Korean "Did you understand what I just said? I prepared Tagalog for the concert. Next time, I would try to talk to you without this cheat sheet. I've missed you so much."

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

About their Tagalog greetings, staffs confirmed VoomVoom that "Super Junior learned Tagalog from the interpreter ahead of the concert. They've prepared it in advance." They added, "Members always are learning a bit of the native languages to intimately communicate with the fans during their tour."

Concert staffs further hinted fans at the venue that "Members put more effort into this concert as it is their visit after such a long while." How sweet is Super Junior?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

