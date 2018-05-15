The third season of Produce 101, Produce 48 has raised the curtain by disclosing its title song PICK ME.

Jihoon, you've started this!!

It is a large scale girl group survival reality show, where a unit is chosen by "national producers". Season 3 differs in former seasons by its collaboration with Japan's AKB48.

While previous seasons have become the talk of the town, it heightened expectations toward the upcoming season. And as WANNA ONE Park Jihoon's wink has famed him among a pool of 101 trainees, lots of Korean and Japanese contestants in season 3 were spotted winking during their performance of PICK ME.

Audiences who've taken a look at their performance responded: "a wink epidemic broke out", "Park Jihoon got spotlight because of his visual, not the wink", "Park Jihoon is responsible for all these", giving out peals of laughter.

The show is set to premiere on June 15 and will air every Friday 11 pm (KST).

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com