1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

2NE1 PARK BOM's Drug Smuggling Incident Revisited With Suspicion on 'Overlooking Investigation'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Entertainment (left)

Photo from YG Entertainment (left)

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom involving her drug smuggling incident revisited again as an 'overlooking investigation'. The most recent episode of MBC PD Notebook on April 24 deal with Park Bom's drug smuggling affair in 2010.

She wasn't even prosecuted.

Park Bom in 2010 was caught by the customs of Incheon International Airport for smuggling 82 tablets of amphetamines, a designer drug through Express Mail Service. And because of this incident, she went under a tentative moratorium.

Photo from NYLON

Photo from NYLON

Photo from YG

Photo from YG

Amphetamine is specified as a drug in South Korea and thus is illegal if it's taken without doctor's prescription.

When Park Bom was in the US, she was prescribed this drug through someone else and the smuggling was attempted by blending it with gummy bear jellies. When accused of smuggling, she insisted that the drug was her antidepressants and the prosecution postponed the booking on charges of her illegal act.

Kim Su-Chang, the assistant prosecutor of Incheon District Public Prosecutor's Office was a former district attorney of Jeju, and his superior Kim Hak-Ui was a former vice minister of Ministry of Justice. Kim Su-Chang in 2014 was arrested for committing a lewd act, and Kim Hak-Ui was an accomplice known to be involved in the sex crime charges of a sexual favor video incident.

The case, however, was compared to an employee at Samsung Electronics, who was caught smuggling 29 tablets of amphetamines. He was arrested and charged for his crime, raising up the issue of equity.

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

Cho Soo-Yeon attorney, a former prosecutor in charge of drug-related crimes pointed out Park Bom's case to be exceptional. "Under unavoidable circumstances, she should at least have placed under a probation. Her insistence of amphetamine as antidepressants cannot be seen acceptable looking at how she was prescribed by proxy and how the drugs were hidden with jellies for customs clearance."

Since most of the drug-related case are being held in custody investigation, judge's final verdict of suspending the case of Park Bom's amphetamine smuggling doubt intervention of the prosecution's upper echelon.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT