2NE1 PARK BOM's Drug Smuggling Incident Revisited With Suspicion on 'Overlooking Investigation'

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom involving her drug smuggling incident revisited again as an 'overlooking investigation'. The most recent episode of MBC PD Notebook on April 24 deal with Park Bom's drug smuggling affair in 2010.

She wasn't even prosecuted.

Park Bom in 2010 was caught by the customs of Incheon International Airport for smuggling 82 tablets of amphetamines, a designer drug through Express Mail Service. And because of this incident, she went under a tentative moratorium.

Amphetamine is specified as a drug in South Korea and thus is illegal if it's taken without doctor's prescription.

When Park Bom was in the US, she was prescribed this drug through someone else and the smuggling was attempted by blending it with gummy bear jellies. When accused of smuggling, she insisted that the drug was her antidepressants and the prosecution postponed the booking on charges of her illegal act.

Kim Su-Chang, the assistant prosecutor of Incheon District Public Prosecutor's Office was a former district attorney of Jeju, and his superior Kim Hak-Ui was a former vice minister of Ministry of Justice. Kim Su-Chang in 2014 was arrested for committing a lewd act, and Kim Hak-Ui was an accomplice known to be involved in the sex crime charges of a sexual favor video incident.

The case, however, was compared to an employee at Samsung Electronics, who was caught smuggling 29 tablets of amphetamines. He was arrested and charged for his crime, raising up the issue of equity.

Cho Soo-Yeon attorney, a former prosecutor in charge of drug-related crimes pointed out Park Bom's case to be exceptional. "Under unavoidable circumstances, she should at least have placed under a probation. Her insistence of amphetamine as antidepressants cannot be seen acceptable looking at how she was prescribed by proxy and how the drugs were hidden with jellies for customs clearance."

Since most of the drug-related case are being held in custody investigation, judge's final verdict of suspending the case of Park Bom's amphetamine smuggling doubt intervention of the prosecution's upper echelon.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com