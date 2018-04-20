1 읽는 중

Secrets Behind BTS's 'Perfect-looking' First Stage in America

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JBTV

Photo from JBTV


'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY. 

Round of applause for their hard work

In Ep5 I can't stop released April 18, BTS preparing for their first stage in America taken place on March 28, 2017, was portrayed. They were to appear on Chicago JBTV's Secret Show. Ahead of the show, BTS ran into a problem; the stage was too small for them to perform.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"I'm worried the stage might look so poor," said RM and Suga also questioned, "Can we even dance there?" The width of stage was as tiny as 2~3 meters.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"I was mentally uneasy. I felt so anxious and nervous," said J-Hope in an interview and showed professionalism saying, "I wanted to go on stage perfectly prepared." Suga was also worried saying, "If we fall down or bump into each other, the audience won't understand us thinking the stage is too small. I feel so sorry for this situation because even when we prepare 100%, 120%, 150%, it's not enough for the stage."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

They checked the choreography in the hotel room, trying as hard as they can to keep their positions. They were cautious not to crash into each other.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

"At chances like this, it's insufficient even if we show 120% of our abilities but we won't be able to show ourselves properly," spoke RM while conversing with the agency's staff. The staff convinced BTS saying, "It's a place with 30 years of tradition in Chicago. There was a request demanding us to perform adjusted to the place and so we have to accept the local situation."

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

On March 28, 2017, the first day of broadcast finally came. BTS kept checking on choreography and went through several rehearsals for a perfect stage. After the stage, they checked themselves, continuously monitoring their performance.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

This is how the videos below were made. They are the videos shot at the time. BTS performed all of the stages live. Even under poor conditions, BTS presented 120% perfect performance. It looks truly incredible to watch them again.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

