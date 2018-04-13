PHOTOS: KIM NAM-JOO of APINK Turns Heads with Her Changed Appearance

Kim Nam-joo's recent public appearance puzzled many fans.

Many say she looks different.

Kim attended the 2018 African Development Bank Group general assembly held at the KT Square in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, as the honorary ambassador.

While all six members of Apink attended the event, Kim turned heads with her visibly different looks.

Apink's special album is being released this coming April 19 in honor of the group's seventh anniversary. As the entire album will be dedicated to Apink fans only, the six-member girl group will not be promoting the album on air.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

