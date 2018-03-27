1 읽는 중

JYP's New Boy Group 'Stray Kids' Holds Debut Showcase

중앙일보

입력

Stray Kids made a legendary entrance at their debut showcase among 3,500 fans watching.

Another boy band on the rise

Stray Kids, the newest boy group of JYP Entertainment, held a debut showcase on March 25 18:00 at JangChung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul. With their newest album 'Stray Kids UNVEIL [Op. 01 : I am NOT]' they unveiled themselves with 3,500 fans cheering them on.

Stray Kids said "Thank you for being with us on our first step. We'll overturn everything and rewrite history," full of ambition and passion.

All of the debut showcase performances were self-written tracks. They performed to 'District 9' 'Mirror' 'Rock' 'Grow Up,' all tracks of their first mini album 'I am NOT' released on March 26. The group also performed to tracks on 'Mixtape,' released on January 8, including 'Hellevator' 'BEWARE' 4419' 'School Life' 'Spread My Wings' YAYAYA,' performing to a total of 11 songs.

And they also gave off a fresh charm with their unique and colorful self-introductions. Leader Bang Chan "Rap, dance, sing I do it all!" Woojin "Sentimental voice" Lee Know "The dancing jewel" Changbin "The handsome Bini Bini" Hyunjin "Powerful dancer that will rock the music industry" HAN "Lyrical rapper bound to leave his mark in the industry" Felix "Unexpectedly charming voice" Seungmin "Dandy boy" and the baby member I.N "I'll plop right into fans' hearts."

The first mini album 'I am NOT' features eight tracks 'District 9' along with 'NOT!' 'MIRROR' 'AWAKEN' 'ROCK' 'Grow Up' '3RD EYE' 'MIXTAPE#1.' The members who took part in the lyrics and melody of every track, in which they emphasized and conveyed their true identity through the tracks.

Stray Kids' mini album 'I am NOT' was released offline on March 26 and tracks outside 'MIXTAPE#1' have been released online on March 26 18:00.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

