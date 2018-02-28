1 읽는 중

WATCH: BTS JUNGKOOK's Cover of a K-pop Ballad

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS' Jungkook shared his own rendition of a K-pop ballad.

Which version is better?

On February 28, Jungkook posted a clip of himself singing Park Won's 'All of my life' on BTS' official Twitter account. The short video shows Jungkook in a small room, singing, fully concentrating on himself.

'All of my life' is a song reminiscing about one's ex-lover who withstood the hard times together. Jungkook sang the first half of the song. Here are some of the lyrics.

Having a hard time, life beats me
Nothing's going my way
I can't see my family, and since sometime
I'm not important
While not absent, you need more
To continue to love, but in this world
All of my life
You are all of my life

Let's compare Jungkook's rendition with the original version.

Jungkook ver. ▶

Original ver. ▶ 

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

