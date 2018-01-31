1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

“Hotter than BTS?” Japan Votes WANNA ONE's PARK JI-HOON as the Handsomest K-pop Idol

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ VoomVoom

ⓒ VoomVoom

Park Ji-hoon of Wanna One just became the finest K-pop boy band member in Japan.

Park Ji-hoon is hot in Japan!

On January 27, Japanese K-pop news outlet Kban.me picked Park as the most handsome K-pop idol. Cha Eun-woo of Astro and Vernon of SEVENTEEN were voted as 2nd and 3rd most handsome idols respectively.

Kim Dong- of JBJ, Taeyong of NCT, Minhyuk of MONSTA X, and of SF9 also made the list. The chart is based on NAVER's top seven most searched "young" idols who debuted in the last five years.

"Park, who made his debut as the eleven-member boy band Wanna One, was one of the strongest candidates in the second season of the audition show Produce 101 and marked his presence on the show as 'wink boy.' He was also voted runner-up. He has been acting and singing since he was a child, showing off his talent in both fields. What is incredible about Park is that he is able to pull off a wide range of roles from cute to sexy," wrote the outlet.

Considering how Wanna One has never even officially debuted in Japan, it is truly amazing that Park would top a chart organized by a Japanese source.

Wanna One's debut album released in September last year was exported to Japan and charted on No. 3 on Oricon Singles Chart, which is a Japanese singles popularity chart issued daily.

Kban.me spoke of Cha Eun-woo as "an absolute beauty" and deemed Vernon as "a Leonardo Dicaprio look-alike."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT