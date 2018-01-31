“Hotter than BTS?” Japan Votes WANNA ONE's PARK JI-HOON as the Handsomest K-pop Idol

Park Ji-hoon of Wanna One just became the finest K-pop boy band member in Japan.

Park Ji-hoon is hot in Japan!

On January 27, Japanese K-pop news outlet Kban.me picked Park as the most handsome K-pop idol. Cha Eun-woo of Astro and Vernon of SEVENTEEN were voted as 2nd and 3rd most handsome idols respectively.

Kim Dong- of JBJ, Taeyong of NCT, Minhyuk of MONSTA X, and of SF9 also made the list. The chart is based on NAVER's top seven most searched "young" idols who debuted in the last five years.

"Park, who made his debut as the eleven-member boy band Wanna One, was one of the strongest candidates in the second season of the audition show Produce 101 and marked his presence on the show as 'wink boy.' He was also voted runner-up. He has been acting and singing since he was a child, showing off his talent in both fields. What is incredible about Park is that he is able to pull off a wide range of roles from cute to sexy," wrote the outlet.

Considering how Wanna One has never even officially debuted in Japan, it is truly amazing that Park would top a chart organized by a Japanese source.

Wanna One's debut album released in September last year was exported to Japan and charted on No. 3 on Oricon Singles Chart, which is a Japanese singles popularity chart issued daily.

Kban.me spoke of Cha Eun-woo as "an absolute beauty" and deemed Vernon as "a Leonardo Dicaprio look-alike."

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

