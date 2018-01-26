BTS X STEVE AOKI Teaming Up Once Again

BTS and the world-famous DJ Steve Aoki will be teaming up once again.

The legendary collaboration is to happen once more.

During an interview with UK's music channel 'Trending Live' on January 25, Steve Aoki stated, "we've (BTS X Steve Aoki) got some new music coming out for 2018."

BTS and Steve Aoki - as well as the rapper Desiigner - worked on 'MIC Drop Remix' together last November.

Steve Aoki stated "we got this remix to put out there but now we have some more original music as well. BTS are great guys. You hang out with them in a room and they're all just throwing around their thing, and it's like a party. So yeah, they're all really good guys!"

'MIC Drop Remix,' a collaboration between BTS X Steve Aoki, ranked No.28 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking records for K-pop artists. The track was used as a soundtrack for the fifth season of HBO's TV series 'Silicon Valley' and played at the LA Lakers' Home Stadium.

Steve Aoki spilled the details on the collaboration, stating "I met them in L.A. a while back, we linked up again and it's always about just hanging out and just talking about music, seeing if there's a connection. And I went to Korea, met up with the production team. We also linked up on the music side, and came back to my studio in L.A. and my studio in Vegas and worked on the MIC Drop Remix, and that was the start."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com