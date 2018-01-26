1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS X STEVE AOKI Teaming Up Once Again

중앙일보

입력

BTS and the world-famous DJ Steve Aoki will be teaming up once again.

The legendary collaboration is to happen once more.

During an interview with UK's music channel 'Trending Live' on January 25, Steve Aoki stated, "we've (BTS X Steve Aoki) got some new music coming out for 2018."

BTS and Steve Aoki - as well as the rapper Desiigner - worked on 'MIC Drop Remix' together last November.

Steve Aoki stated "we got this remix to put out there but now we have some more original music as well. BTS are great guys. You hang out with them in a room and they're all just throwing around their thing, and it's like a party. So yeah, they're all really good guys!"

'MIC Drop Remix,' a collaboration between BTS X Steve Aoki, ranked No.28 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking records for K-pop artists. The track was used as a soundtrack for the fifth season of HBO's TV series 'Silicon Valley' and played at the LA Lakers' Home Stadium.

관련기사

Steve Aoki spilled the details on the collaboration, stating "I met them in L.A. a while back, we linked up again and it's always about just hanging out and just talking about music, seeing if there's a connection. And I went to Korea, met up with the production team. We also linked up on the music side, and came back to my studio in L.A. and my studio in Vegas and worked on the MIC Drop Remix, and that was the start."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT