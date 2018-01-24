1 읽는 중

Online Ticket Scalper Arrested for Ripping Off $4,500 from BTS Fans

중앙일보

입력

Seoul Police Department arrested a twenty-seven-year-old on account of swindling around $4,500 by touting tickets to a BTS concert.

The suspect resold the tickets to BTS fans at exorbitant prices.

On January 17, the suspect posted an online advertisement selling BTS concert tickets and received a total of $4,500 from thirty-nine different victims.

According to the police, the fraudulent online ticket touting has been going on from November 15, 2017, to January 7, 2018.

"Illegal online ticket touting targeted at adolescents has been frequently occurring recently," warned the police, adding that "criminal record check is a must before purchasing a ticket from an unidentified online source."

The messenger conversation of ticket scalper and a BTS fan follows.

15 December 2017
"Are you selling tickets to the BTS fan meeting?"
"Yes."
"For how much?"
"80,000 KRW."
"Which floor?"
"S02."
"Is it up for sale? If this is for real, I will send you a gift certificate."
"?"
"What? Can I buy the ticket?"
"Yes."
"I can transfer the money tomorrow. I want to buy it. If you tell me your bank account number I will transfer the money."
"Okay."
"Do you not want to sell it?"
"No."
"Can you sell it to me? I will transfer the money right now."
"Give me a message again tomorrow."
"Alright."

16 December 2017
"Can you tell me your bank account number?"
"?"
"I will transfer the money, tell me your bank account number."
"Are you transferring the money right now? Tell me your address."
"Okay."
"[Bank account information]."
"[Home address]. Do you want my phone number as well?"
"Yes. What is your name?"
"[Name and phone number]."
"Transfer the money."
"I need about 10 minutes to get to the bank. Please wait just a second."

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

