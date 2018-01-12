1 읽는 중

TAEYEON Cries During a Performance Dedicated to the Late JONGHYUN of SHINee

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Jonghyun's absence was keenly felt at The Golden Disc Awards 2018, which was held at the Korea International Exhibition Center for two days from January 10 to 11.

Jonghyun's absence was keenly felt at the Golden Disc 2018.

Lee Hi couldn't hold back her tears while singing "Breathe," a performance dedicated to the late Jonghyun of SHINee. The song was intercepted by a pause as the singer couldn't hold back her tears.

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Taeyeon, who was in the audience, also teared up as she watched Lee unable to continue singing.

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

Last month, Lee posted on Instagram that "perhaps [Jonghyun] wanted to hear these words from someone else," talking about the lyrics to "Breathe," a song written by Jonghyun.

Lyrics to "Breathe"

Take a deep breath
Until your chest feels numb
Until it hurts a little
Breathe out some more
Until you feel like there is nothing left in you

It's okay if you are out of breath
No one's blaming you
It's okay to make mistakes once in a while
Nobody's perfect
When they say "it's alright,"
It may be mere words

How do I begin to understand

The depth of your sigh
But it's alright
Let me hug you

Others may see you sigh and say you're weak
But I know the rough day that you've had
That even breathing takes too much out of you
Now try not to think of anything else

Take a deep breath
Let it out just like that

I couldn't possibly understand
The depth of your sigh
But it's alright
Let me hug you
You've done well enough

After the heartbreaking performance, Taeyeon had a message for Lee, which she shared on her Instagram account.

"Thank you for your performance, Ms. Lee Hi. Thank you for your amazing performance. Thank you, you did so well," said Taeyeon through a live broadcast on her Instagram. "These days my heart feels like it's about to burst when I meet someone who does the same thing that I do and who is in the same place as me," she added.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

