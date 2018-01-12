TAEYEON Cries During a Performance Dedicated to the Late JONGHYUN of SHINee

Jonghyun's absence was keenly felt at The Golden Disc Awards 2018, which was held at the Korea International Exhibition Center for two days from January 10 to 11.

Lee Hi couldn't hold back her tears while singing "Breathe," a performance dedicated to the late Jonghyun of SHINee. The song was intercepted by a pause as the singer couldn't hold back her tears.

Taeyeon, who was in the audience, also teared up as she watched Lee unable to continue singing.

Last month, Lee posted on Instagram that "perhaps [Jonghyun] wanted to hear these words from someone else," talking about the lyrics to "Breathe," a song written by Jonghyun.

Lyrics to "Breathe" Take a deep breath

Until your chest feels numb

Until it hurts a little

Breathe out some more

Until you feel like there is nothing left in you It's okay if you are out of breath

No one's blaming you

It's okay to make mistakes once in a while

Nobody's perfect

When they say "it's alright,"

It may be mere words How do I begin to understand The depth of your sigh

But it's alright

Let me hug you Others may see you sigh and say you're weak

But I know the rough day that you've had

That even breathing takes too much out of you

Now try not to think of anything else Take a deep breath

Let it out just like that I couldn't possibly understand

The depth of your sigh

But it's alright

Let me hug you

You've done well enough

After the heartbreaking performance, Taeyeon had a message for Lee, which she shared on her Instagram account.

"Thank you for your performance, Ms. Lee Hi. Thank you for your amazing performance. Thank you, you did so well," said Taeyeon through a live broadcast on her Instagram. "These days my heart feels like it's about to burst when I meet someone who does the same thing that I do and who is in the same place as me," she added.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

