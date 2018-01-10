1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SONG JOONG-KI Donates $90,000 to Child Cancer Foundation…Parent Writes Thank-you Letter

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

ⓒ Ilgan Sports

"I never thought I would ever thank an actor in my life," wrote the father of a child cancer patient, thanking Song Joong-ki, The Descendants of the Sun star and husband to actress Song Hye-kyo.

"I wanted to spread the words of his good deed through this letter."

Song has been a regular donator to a Leukemia Foundation for seven years.

The letter posted online on January 2 was written by a parent whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 7 months of age. "My wife hasn't smiled ever since our daughter was diagnosed with cancer," read the letter.

ⓒ VoomVoom

ⓒ VoomVoom

The Descendants of the Sun was apparently his wife's favorite TV series, and by fate or coincidence, Song became her daughter's sponsor.

"I can't thank you enough," wrote the parent, adding that he wishes to "spread the words of Song Joong-ki's good deed though this letter."

Song has been campaigning to help child cancer patients since 2011. He donated about ninety-thousand dollars in August and September 2017 alone.

His donations were used to help two child patients fighting malignant lymphoma and leukemia.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT