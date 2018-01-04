MBLAQ's G.O Is Dating Actress Choi Ye-seul

MBLAQ's G.O is in a relationship with actress Choi Ye-seul.

"She accepted me for who I am."

On January 2, G.O posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself with the beautiful actress, commenting that "I wanted to tell you guys myself, in the near future, so I was a bit taken aback when the media went public with my news beforehand, but I think all in all, it turned out fine."

G.O added "While I haven't built up a reputation or achieved as much as I wanted to, I've been through a lot in the ten years since my debut in 2007. I felt keenly how hard it is to keep someone by my side, someone I can trust. I was obsessed trying to be perfect with work, love, and friends, and there were few who accepted me for who I am," revealing that he met Choi Ye-seul in times of emotional distress.

He further stated "I'm really happy. I truly believe my joy will become a 'happy virus' spreading to all of those who love me," and expressed his thanks to all those who wished him well.

After making his debut as a member of Tykeys in 2007, G.O has been a member of MBLAQ since 2009. He is as much as an actor as he is a singer, as he appeared on the SBS TV series 'Phantom.' He started the public service, in lieu of serving in the military, and will be released in February.

Choi Ye-seul, having appeared in a number of TV dramas including SBS' 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' and MBC's 'Angry Mom' and 'Mom,' is said to have put a stop to her acting career since last year.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

