MBLAQ's G.O Is Dating Actress Choi Ye-seul

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @jung_g_o

MBLAQ's G.O is in a relationship with actress Choi Ye-seul.

"She accepted me for who I am."

On January 2, G.O posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself with the beautiful actress, commenting that "I wanted to tell you guys myself, in the near future, so I was a bit taken aback when the media went public with my news beforehand, but I think all in all, it turned out fine."

G.O added "While I haven't built up a reputation or achieved as much as I wanted to, I've been through a lot in the ten years since my debut in 2007. I felt keenly how hard it is to keep someone by my side, someone I can trust. I was obsessed trying to be perfect with work, love, and friends, and there were few who accepted me for who I am," revealing that he met Choi Ye-seul in times of emotional distress.

He further stated "I'm really happy. I truly believe my joy will become a 'happy virus' spreading to all of those who love me," and expressed his thanks to all those who wished him well.

MBLAQ&#39;s G.O. Photo from Instagram @jung_g_o

After making his debut as a member of Tykeys in 2007, G.O has been a member of MBLAQ since 2009. He is as much as an actor as he is a singer, as he appeared on the SBS TV series 'Phantom.' He started the public service, in lieu of serving in the military, and will be released in February.

Actress Choi Ye-seul. Photo from @yeseul0104

Choi Ye-seul, having appeared in a number of TV dramas including SBS' 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' and MBC's 'Angry Mom' and 'Mom,' is said to have put a stop to her acting career since last year.

 By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

