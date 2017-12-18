1 읽는 중

11 Magazine Photos of SONG JOONG-KI's University Years Reveal His Prince Charming Looks

중앙일보

입력

Actor Song Joong-ki, who just had the wedding of the century, is going viral online with his photos taken during his university years.

The university even experienced a shortage of magazines.

Online communities are flooding with photos of Song Joong-ki taken to promote his alma mater, Sungkyunkwan University, which is one of the most prestigious universities in Korea. He was its model from 2008 to 2013, proving once again his pretty boy charms even before his debut as an actor.

Song Joong-ki looks very young in the promotion photos, befitting the looks of a university student.

No wonder he was known as the University 'ulzzang' of the Business School, class of 05.

Song Joong-ki has appeared on the front of 'KINGO,' Sungkyunkwan University's promotion magazine, for three consecutive years from 2008. He was also on the official website of Sungkyunkwan University, and frequently appeared on banners put up over the university. He was a true celeb indeed, even in his academic years.

The 2010 released promotion magazine was so popular that it even experienced a shortage of supplies. Then-official of Sungkyunkwan University's admissions stated "Business School student Song Joong-ki is the face of the university for three consecutive years. Last year, we requested a second print of the magazine, and the demand has doubled in this summer."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

