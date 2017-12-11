EXID's JEONGHWA Sends IU a Heartwarming Message After IU's Concert

EXID's Jeonghwa left IU a message on her Instagram.

IU's concert seems to be the celeb hub.

On December 11, EXID's Jeonghwa posted a photo of herself and IU, commenting that "Today was cherishable, to forever hold dear in my heart, a truly happy moment."

She added "Many thanks in advance and lots of love to IU sunbae."

IU's outfit (in the photo) is said to have been gifted by her best friend Yoo In-na, making fans smile.

IU, from December 9 to 10 in Seoul, held her last concert for her 'Palette' national tour. On the very last day, actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Joon-gi, along with other famous celebs made an appearance. Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, dubbed the 'Song-Song couple,' attended IU's concert on Dec. 9. Jeonghwa also seems to have taken a shot with IU after IU's performance ended.

Song Hye-kyo also posted photos of IU's concert on her Instagram.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

