EXID's JEONGHWA Sends IU a Heartwarming Message After IU's Concert

EXID's Jeonghwa left IU a message on her Instagram.

IU's concert seems to be the celeb hub.

Photo from Instagram @jeonghwa_0508

On December 11, EXID's Jeonghwa posted a photo of herself and IU, commenting that "Today was cherishable, to forever hold dear in my heart, a truly happy moment."

Photo from Instagram @jeonghwa_0508

She added "Many thanks in advance and lots of love to IU sunbae."

IU wearing hoodie gifted to her by Yoo In-na. Photo from online community.

IU's outfit (in the photo) is said to have been gifted by her best friend Yoo In-na, making fans smile.

IU, from December 9 to 10 in Seoul, held her last concert for her 'Palette' national tour. On the very last day, actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Joon-gi, along with other famous celebs made an appearance. Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, dubbed the 'Song-Song couple,' attended IU's concert on Dec. 9. Jeonghwa also seems to have taken a shot with IU after IU's performance ended.

Actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Joon-gi spotted at IU&#39;s concert. Photo from online community.

The &#39;Song-Song&#39; couple caught on camera. Photo from online communtiy.

Song Hye-kyo&#39;s post of IU&#39;s concert. Photo from Instagram @kyo1122

Song Hye-kyo also posted photos of IU's concert on her Instagram.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

