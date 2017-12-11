1 읽는 중

"The Song-Song Couple" Spotted at IU's Concert

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo spotted in the audience at IU&#39;s concert on December 10.

The Descendants of the Sun couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, who wedded on October 31, were spotted at the IU concert on December 10.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki are both known IU fans.

IU's solo concert was held in the Jamsil Arena in Seoul.

A lot of fans in the audience noticed the star couple and posted photos of them on social media. The sight of them enjoying the concert was also briefly displayed on the electronic board.

Song Hye-kyo Instagrammed a photo from IU&#39;s concert.

Song Hye-kyo Instagrammed a photo from IU's concert.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are both known to be IU fans. "Song Hye-kyo and I have so much in common, from the way we work to even our music tastes. We both like IU," said Song Joong-ki during the press conference for his film "The Battleship Island" released in July.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

