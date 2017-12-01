1 읽는 중

Here's The Artist Lineup For '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong'

With '2017 MAMA(Mnet Asian Music Awards)' in Hong Kong as the grand finale of the three day '2017 MAMA,' the lineup of artists scheduled to perform has been announced.

Click to see the full list of the artists to appear on '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong'

On Dec. 1st at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, a number of world-famous K-pop stars are in line to perform on the stage of '2017 MAMA in Hong Kong.'

The '2017 MAMA' respectively plans to air its red carpet walk at 06:00 pm Korean time (05:00 pm Hong Kongian time) and its ceremonies at 08:00 pm Korean time (07:00 pm Hong Kongian time). Comedian Kim Young-chul, Rainbow's Jisook, and Shin A-young will host the red carpet walks.

So far, Mnet has released the artist lineup as follows: Super Junior, EXO, BTS(Bangtan Boys), GOT7, Red Velvet, NCT127. Solo performers, such as Jeong Se-woon, Soyou, and Sunmi, are planned to appear as well.

Other celebrities, such as Song Joong-ki, Kim Sae-ron, Kim You-jung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Ahn Jae-hyun, Lee Young-ae, Lee Je-hoon, Song Ji-hyo, Tiger Lee (Lee Beom-soo) and many more will present the awards for '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong.'

Click here to catch '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong' Red Carpet Live!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

