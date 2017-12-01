1 읽는 중

BTS Is Ready to SLAY MAMA 2017 Finale in Hong Kong

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

Bangtan Boys (BTS) officially announced on December 1 that they are ready to slay the Hong Kong Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 ceremony.

All eyes will be on BTS.

Twitter @BTS_twt

Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS defined the key concepts of their performance to be 'NEW LOOK' and 'REMIX.'

"We are preparing a performance that is on a par with the grandiosity of the MAMA," the Boys said.

ⓒ Mnet

ⓒ Mnet

The hottest K-pop boy band at the moment rocked last year's MAMA ceremony with endless elements of surprise for the audience (especially when the Boys went shirtless).

All eyes will be on BTS - the winners of last year's Music Artist of the Year and Best Performance Group awards - who has enjoyed an unprecedented worldwide success in 2017.

The superstars of superstars are lined up for the MAMA 2017 finale in Hong Kong, including idols such as EXO, Wanna One, Super Junior and A-list actors and actresses such as Lee Young-ae and Song Joong-ki.

MAMA 2017 in Hong Kong will be simultaneously broadcast across fourteen different countries in Asia and on online platforms.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

