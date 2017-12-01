1 읽는 중

SONG JOONG-KI's Official Comeback After Marriage To Be '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong'

Actor Song Joong-ki landed in Hong Kong to appear in '2017 MAMA in Hong Kong,' and the local press caught the wedding ring on his finger.

He seems happy and "plump"!

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Song Joong-ki arrived at Hong Kong to attend '2017 MAMA in Hong Kong' taking place on Dec. 1, and fans greeted him with open arms.

The local press, waiting for Song Joong-ki's arrival, took photos the instant he arrived, and these photos went viral online.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

In the photos, Song Joong-ki is wearing glasses, dressed casually in jeans and a grey coat. What caught the eyes of fans was the wedding ring on his finger.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

The press stated, "With his wedding ring being very visible, he seems to have gained a little weight, as a result of a seemingly happy marriage." Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, linked Song Joong-ki with the word 'plump.'

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Photo from Sohu weibo.

Song Joong-ki, after his marriage to Song Hye-kyo on Oct. 31, plans to appear on MAMA, his first appearance in public after his honeymoon to Europe.

'2017 MAMA in Hong Kong,' to be held in the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena on Dec. 1, will star world-famous K-pop stars and many more altogether on stage.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

