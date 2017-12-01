SONG JOONG-KI's Official Comeback After Marriage To Be '2017 MAMA In Hong Kong'

Actor Song Joong-ki landed in Hong Kong to appear in '2017 MAMA in Hong Kong,' and the local press caught the wedding ring on his finger.

He seems happy and "plump"!

Song Joong-ki arrived at Hong Kong to attend '2017 MAMA in Hong Kong' taking place on Dec. 1, and fans greeted him with open arms.

The local press, waiting for Song Joong-ki's arrival, took photos the instant he arrived, and these photos went viral online.

In the photos, Song Joong-ki is wearing glasses, dressed casually in jeans and a grey coat. What caught the eyes of fans was the wedding ring on his finger.

The press stated, "With his wedding ring being very visible, he seems to have gained a little weight, as a result of a seemingly happy marriage." Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, linked Song Joong-ki with the word 'plump.'

Song Joong-ki, after his marriage to Song Hye-kyo on Oct. 31, plans to appear on MAMA, his first appearance in public after his honeymoon to Europe.

'2017 MAMA in Hong Kong,' to be held in the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena on Dec. 1, will star world-famous K-pop stars and many more altogether on stage.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

