1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Watch BTS Discuss "Hookup with Fans" and More on Ellen

중앙일보

입력

BTS on Ellen [from The Ellen Show YouTube Channel]

BTS on Ellen [from The Ellen Show YouTube Channel]

American fans can't get enough of Bangtan Boys (BTS).

"Have you ever hooked up with any of the fans?"

When the boy band introduced themselves on stage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 27, the audience went wild with roaring welcome.

Although there was an interpreter present on stage, RM, the leader of the band, is known to be quite fluent in English. When asked how he studied English, Rm replied that "[his] English teacher was [the TV series] Friends."

Ellen was also curious to learn about BTS' lyrics that discuss issues such as mental health. "Although we speak different languages, these are the themes that people of any nationality can sympathize with," explained the boys, to which the host nodded in agreement.

When it comes to music, "we speak the same language, we all feel pain...and music does bring us together," she said of the power of music that indeed made BTS' international appeal possible.

She also compared BTS' sensational popularity to that of The Beatles. "When [BTS] got to LAX, it's like The Beatles were here," she said, which rings deeply true considering the phenomenal reception the boys seem to receive wherever they go.

Then came what was possibly one of the most embarrassing questions that BTS has ever been asked since their debut: "Have you ever hooked up with any of the [fans]?"

관련기사

While the boys attempted to wriggle their way out of answering, Ellen insisted. They, of course, gave her a firm "no."

Everything they said during the interview segment made headlines in magazines such as People, Rolling Stone, and Billboard.

BTS performed MIC Drop, a song from their latest album, after which Ellen tweeted, "I get why everyone's talking about [BTS]."

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT