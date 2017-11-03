1 읽는 중

Sweetness Overload at Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's Wedding

A maelstrom of news stories broke out as the Descendants of the Sun couple tied the knot on October 31.

Sweetness is overflowing in the video clip of the wedding released by a Song Hye-kyo fan account on Instagram (@therealhyna2).

The wedding proceeded in the chilly weather on the last day of October, and Song Joong-ki, seeming worried, caressed the bride's hand as the wind kept blowing.

The groom handed the actress a hot pack that he had kept in his pocket. The two were hand-in-hand throughout the ceremony.

They burst into laughter as their eyes met, and Song Joong-ki gazed sweetly at Song Hye-kyo. There was love in his eyes.

The Memoirs of a Geisha actress Zhang Ziyi, who was among the star attendees of the couple’s wedding, commented that she was “touched by how sweet Song Joong-ki was towards Song Hye-kyo.” “As the day got chilly, he held her hands and tidied up her hair,” she added.

Song Joong-ki had previously gotten attention for displaying affectionate gestures towards the then-girlfriend and now-wife Song Hye-kyo on the set of Descendants of the Sun. The two met as the male and female leads of the TV series, whence they developed romantic sentiments for one another.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

