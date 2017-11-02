A Throwback Text Message Shows the Intimate Bond Between Kim Ju-hyuk and Jung Joon-young

A screenshot of the 2 Days & 1 Night cast member Jung Joon-young and the producer Ryu Ho-jin's conversation reveals their friendship with the deceased actor Kim Ju-hyuk.

In the excerpt below, the two are discussing where to go for the 2 Days & 1 Night crew's final get-together before Kim Ju-hyuk left the show.

Jung Joon-young: I know where to go. You remember that restaurant we went to when we did that episode at the rice field? Ju-hyuk said that was the best pork rib roast he's ever had. He always says that was his favorite.

Ryu Ho-jin: Yangsan, you mean.

Jung Joon-young: Oh yeah, that's it. He really loved it.

Despite the 17 years of gap, the two shared an intimate friendship both on and off air.

Jung is currently shooting an episode of another reality show Law of the Jungle broadcast on SBS, and consequently unable to attend the funeral. Fans expressed regret at the unfortunate timing.

