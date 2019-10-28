BTS V Tries Out A New Sexy Black Look

V in the final tour of Speak Yourself awes ARMY with his exceptional visuals.

Is this the same person as our cute Taehyung?

V has shown bright, colorful hairstyles for quite some time, but his hair was jet black for this stage, with matching black clothes to finish off the sexy look.

The stage for his solo Singularity was mesmerizing, and the audience held their breath as V performed.

The fur jacket perfects his black, luxurious, sexy look.

ARMYs are still fangirl/boying over these visuals, and you can clearly see why.

He looks like a character from a fantasy book come to life.

Meanwhile, the final concert will take place on the 29th at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

A Japanese ARMY's Amazing Story Moves K-Netizens