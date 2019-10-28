1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Japanese ARMY's Amazing Story Moves K-Netizens

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

During the BTS Speak Yourself concert in Shizuoka, Japan, a Japanese person committed fraud against a Korean fan, causing the K-ARMY to lose money.

The story shows the best side of a worldwide fandom

After seeing K-ARMY's story on Twitter, a Japanese fan offered to catch the person and get a refund for him/her via DM.

On the day of the concert that was held in South Korea, the J-ARMY returned the money, and even had it changed to Korean currency!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

To Eunjin,
First of all, I am very embarrassed and sorry as a fellow Japanese that this kind of incident occurred.ㅠㅠ
If you have the chance, please take an exciting vacation!! Happy Ever After 

This unbelievable story has spread through the Internet, touching many netizens.

I wrote a Tweet on losing my ticket at the Shizuoka concert by fraud, and a Japanese person I didn't know sent me a DM. He/she said they would catch the swindler and get a refund for me. I thanked her just for her words but she really caught the swindler and brought the refund to Korea. She even had the money exchanged. The ARMY had both a beautiful face and a heart. Thank you so much.

Comments praise this lovely encounter, and include "A real-life Anpanman" and "BTS brings the world to one."

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
JIMIN's Concert VCR Shows Why He Is The Main Dancer Of BTS

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT