BTS JIN's Shocking New VLOG

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS continues to upload VLOGs of what they did during their vacation.

No wonder he's called worldwide handsome

Their most recent VLOG, How Far Have You Been Fishing?, features Jin on the day he went fishing with Suga at Incheon.

The uploaded video has surprised many netizens - can you guess why?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Because Jin's bare face visuals are so unrealistically flawless!

Can you believe this is someone's face at 2AM?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I'm not sure Jin went fishing... Isn't this a photo shoot?

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@BANGTANTV)

Photo from Youtube screenshot (@BANGTANTV)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Eatjin does not disappoint us. Nor do his visuals.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

How is this the face of someone who has just woken up after eating so much?

Can't wait for more VLOGs of BTS to come!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

