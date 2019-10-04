Two Idol Photos Taken By 'Masternims' Shake The Internet

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Two photos of Red Velvet Irene and ITZY Lia has shaken the Internet not only because of their unbelievable visuals but also because of just how perfect the pictures are.

Everything is perfect about these pictures. Visuals, makeup, outfit...everything!

If you're unfamiliar with the K-Pop lingo or culture, there are people called 'Masternim's which mean fans who take high-quality photos of idols. Not only do they follow idols around to fan sign events, concerts, and music shows, but they somehow attend exclusive brand events as well.

This photo of Irene is from when she attended MiuMiu 19FW Fashion Show in March this year and it is sheer perfection. The gold spangles really bring out Irene's visuals and her makeup is on point! This photo has already been retweeted 11,000 times on Twitter.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

ITZY Lia attended the Louis Vuitton SS 2020 Fashion Show in Paris on October 1st. She wore a violet velvet mini dress matched with a black leather belt. Her black wavy hair, strong red lips, perfect shoulder lines, and how she's staring directly into the camera makes it hard to believe that it's not from an official magazine photoshoot.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

What JIN Does To Keep BTS Together

